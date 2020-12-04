Baker expects 300,000 vaccine doses in Massachusetts by end of month

Vials of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate BNT162b2 are sorted at a Pfizer facility in Puurs, Belgium in an undated still image from video. Pfizer/Handout via REUTERS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

BOSTON (SHNS) – Massachusetts expects to receive around 300,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the month, though the start of the distribution process could be a little “lumpy,” Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday.

State officials plan to file their vaccine distribution plan with the federal government on Friday.

Baker declined at a press conference in Worcester to go into specifics about the plan, telling reporters, “I think I’m going to wait until Monday to have that conversation with you folks after we file our plan.”

“The plan is based on a lot of guidance from a pretty important and sophisticated collection of experts in one field or another around the Commonwealth that was led by Paul Biddinger from Mass. General, but I think it’s reasonable for me to say today that health care workers and long-term care folks are absolutely going to be up near the top of the list,” he said.

Baker said he joined other governors for a call with officials from the vaccine-development project Operation Warp Speed for a call earlier this week.

“Based on the feedback we’ve gotten from the federal government, we expect – and admittedly we’ll see how this all plays out, the beginning of this will probably be a little lumpy – but we’re expecting to see somewhere around 300,000 doses, by the end of the calendar year,” Baker said.

On Tuesday, Baker said the Trump administration had advised governors to expect the first shipments of Pfizer’s vaccine to start arriving by mid-December, with doses of the vaccine from Cambridge’s Moderna to be available “shortly after that.”