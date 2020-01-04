Baker files Gillette Stadium licensing bill

BOSTON, Mass (SHNS) – Gov. Charlie Baker is helping Foxborough and the Kraft Group to advance a Gillette Stadium event licensing bill.

Town officials and the Kraft Group have been working for three to four years on a plan to develop an annual event license to cover all of the major events that occur at the stadium, which hosts concerts and the home football and soccer games of the New England Patriots and New England Revolution, respectively.

As outlined by town officials, the application would be submitted each January or February and list all events expected to occur at Gillette over the next 12 months. If an unlisted event came up during the year, the Board of Selectmen could hold a special hearing on the event or accept it without a hearing and fold it into the existing license, Board of Selectman Chairman Mark Elfman said.

Baker filed legislation (H 4282) on Dec. 30 to facilitate the town’s plan by amending state licensing laws to allow Foxborough’s annual event license to expire one year from the date that it is issued.

“This makes a minor change to current law, which provides that all licenses issued shall expire on December 31 of each year,” Baker wrote to lawmakers.

The licensing proposal surfaced at a Foxborough Board of Selectmen meeting in October attended by Peter Tamm, an attorney for the Kraft Group. At that meeting, according to minutes, town counsel Patrick Costello said the change would reduce the number of administrative hearings held each year – licenses are currently issued on an event-by-event basis.

The change would not limit the board’s right to protect the public safety and welfare, and the approach has been adopted in Mansfield, home to the Xfinity Center, and Boston, which is home to TD Garden and Fenway Park, according to the minutes. Selectmen unanimously approved the proposed licensing arrangement.

Baker said the legislation if adopted, would lead to a more flexible licensing system in Foxborough.



The House on Thursday referred the bill to the Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure Committee, which is co-chaired by Sen. Paul Feeney (D-Foxborough).