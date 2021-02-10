Baker filling Falmouth, Newton District Court seats

BOSTON (SHNS) – Two assistant clerk magistrates were tapped for District Court judgeships by Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday.

Sharon Frances Lalli, criminal clerk and assistant clerk magistrate in Plymouth County Superior Court, is Baker’s nominee for an open Falmouth District Court seat. James Murphy, currently a Trial Court assistant clerk magistrate in Woburn, is nominated for a judgeship in Newton District Court.

Lalli’s resume appears to have kept pace with Brockton’s political Creedon family, in whose law office she began her career in 1986 litigating probate, civil, and criminal cases. She followed Sen. Robert Creedon to Beacon Hill as his Judiciary Committee counsel in 2006.

Robert Creedon had succeeded his brother in the Legislature after Sen. Michael Creedon resigned to become a District Court judge in 1996. Lalli, a Westwood resident, served two years as an assistant district attorney in Norfolk County before heading to Plymouth Superior Court in 2013 as assistant clerk magistrate under Robert Creedon, who left the Senate in 2008 to become Plymouth clerk of courts.

In her current position as criminal clerk, Lalli manages all criminal sessions in both Plymouth and Brockton courthouses. Murphy, a Lexingtonian, started at the Woburn courthouse in 2016. He was previously with the Brighton firm Bletzer & Bletzer from 2003 to 2016 specializing in civil litigation and criminal defense.

After clerking in the Superior Court in 1998 and 1999, Murphy started as an assistant district attorney in Suffolk County under District Attorney Ralph Martin. He continued under DA Daniel Conley as deputy chief of the office’s Safe Neighborhood Initiative.

The Governor’s Council will hold a public hearing for Lalli on Feb. 24, time TBA, with Councilor Jubinville presiding; and for Murphy on March 3 at 11 a.m. with Councilor Devaney presiding.