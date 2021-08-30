Baker: “Hard to imagine” return to remote learning

BOSTON (SHNS) – Calling the last K-12 academic year “a big disappointment on almost every level,” Gov. Charlie Baker says it’s hard from him to see a return to remote learning, even with COVID-19 cases on the rise.

During an interview with political analyst Jon Keller that aired on CBS Boston Sunday morning, Baker said he expects the number of people vaccinated in Massachusetts to pass 5 million in the next few weeks.

“So it’s hard for me to imagine a scenario where we won’t continue to expect kids to be in school,” he said. “They need to be in school.” There’s “good data available” that shows that if schools follow policies that have been put in place in the U.S. and other countries “you can have schools operate safely, even if you’re in a situation where you have a significant increase in cases,” the governor said.

He added, “I think everybody would agree the last year for kids here in the Commonwealth, except in very limited circumstances, was a big disappointment on almost every level, and when it came to education socialization, development, the works.”