Baker: ‘Lapses in judgment’ at house parties led to COVID-19 spike

BOSTON (WWLP) – That’s certainly not off the table, in fact, Friday the governor spent much of his news conference talking about these clusters and the negligent behavior that led to them.

Over the last couple of weekends, the department of public health was alerted to several large house parties where people weren’t social distancing or wearing masks. Those parties resulted in a cluster of COVID-19 cases, which means that two or more people tested positive for the virus but did not live in the same house.

One, in particular, happened on Cape Cod, 30 to 50 people who work in the restaurant industry there attended a house party and 13 of the attendees tested positive for the virus.

“But, we will not be able to continue to re-open Massachusetts if people can’t maintain the same discipline that they bring to work in their private activities. Clusters from private parties are still clusters,” Governor Baker said.

One of the clusters is also linked to Baystate Medical Center where an employee returned from a ‘hot spot’ state and did not wear a mask. Twenty-three employees and 13 patients have since tested positive for the virus.

Right now, there are no fines or criminal penalties in place, but the governor has discussed limiting the gathering size or if things get worse potentially going back a phase.