BOSTON (SHNS) – Gov. Charlie Baker and First Lady Lauren Baker leave are leaving Massachusetts for a weeklong vacation in Utah with family, according to the governor’s office.

The couple planned to depart Friday morning, and will return in the evening on Friday, March 11. While Baker is away, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will serve as acting governor.

The governor frequently travels to Utah this time of year where has owned a time-share outside of Park City, Utah for some years. Two years ago, the Bakers cut their Utah family vacation short when Baker returned to Massachusetts after just a couple days to declare a state of emergency in Massachusetts as cases of COVID-19 began climb. Though Baker himself is not much of a skier, Lauren Baker and their children are known to hit the slopes.

Attendees of Friday’s Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Pinnacle Awards luncheon at the Omni Boston Hotel are expecting to hear from Baker, but the governor’s office said his remarks for the event were prerecorded. The Bakers spent the weekend of Feb. 18 through Feb. 20 in Miami.