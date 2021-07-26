Baker, legislative leaders resume in-person Monday meetings

BOSTON (SHNS) – Gov. Charlie Baker and Democratic legislative leaders resumed an old tradition on Monday afternoon: they sat down together at the State House to talk public issues and then met with the media afterward.

During their post-meeting availability, the state’s top leaders discussed legislative hearings on ways to allocate American Rescue Act funds, Baker’s call for an extended sales tax holiday, the VaxMillions lottery that is taking place Monday, the nomination of Suffolk DA Rachael Rollins for U.S. attorney and the use of masks to guard against COVID-19 spread. The News Service also caught up with Senate President Karen Spilka to discuss the outlook for a House-approved sports betting legalization bill in the Senate, and she confirmed it will not come up during this week’s Senate sessions.

“This will be something clearly that will be up for discussion in the Senate in the fall when we’re there,” Spilka said. Spilka said she is “not terribly fond” of allowing betting on college sports, as the House has recommended. “I think it will change the way college does their sports,” she said. “I think it will change the feeling.”

While Spilka mentioned a fall debate, she also twice used the word “if” when discussing whether a sports betting bill will finally reach the Senate floor. The Senate has shied away from sports betting, while the House has passed bills twice and representatives said last week Massachusetts is “surrounded” by legal betting states and needs to pass its own law.

Monday’s meeting was held in the Senate Reading Room, which afforded more space for both the meeting and the media scrum that followed.