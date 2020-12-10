Baker: Massachusetts employers not considering vaccine mandate at this time

Boston Statehouse

BOSTON (WWLP) – State leaders announced on Wednesday a comprehensive plan to distribute millions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Charlie Baker said he’s been in contact with hundreds of employers across the state who don’t feel that a mandate is necessary. As it stands right now, Massachusetts is a national leader in immunizations.

Even with the flu shot, 46 percent of adults between the ages of 18 and 64 have received the vaccine compared to just 39 percent on the national level. This gives elected officials hope for the COVID-19 vaccine, which they plan to begin distributing this month.

“We’re certainly not talking about a mandate and I sincerely doubt you’re going to find anybody in the employer community talking about one either,” Gov. Baker told reporters.

Members of the state’s vaccine advisory group joined Gov. Baker at his news conference today to outline their goals for the COVID vaccine.

If compliance rates are where they have been they could see things going back to ‘normal’ by this time next year. 

