Baker: Massachusetts hospitals in “pretty good shape”

BOSTON (SHNS) – In the midst of what Gov. Charlie Baker believes is still the upswing of the COVID-19 surge in Massachusetts, the governor said Friday hospitals remained in “pretty good shape” heading into the weekend, but that the state was not close to being ready to have a plan for the reopening of businesses and other institutions, despite the push from the federal government.

Baker also described a back-and-forth between his administration and local leaders and school officials about whether children will return to the classroom this academic year.

“If you could wave a magic wand, which we can’t, I believe that the vast majority of school systems and school district leaders would like to see the kids back at some point before the end of the year,” Baker said.

One of the biggest reasons, the governor said, would be for schools to perform competency testing to determine how far behind some student may have fallen during this pandemic. But he also said he wasn’t sure it would be possible.

“We get the fact that a decision needs to be made soon that people need to have clarity about this and we’ll make that shortly,” Baker said.

Hospital capacity across the state has increased to 18,000 beds, with 57 percent of those beds unoccupied. The state has also delivered 4 million pieces of personal protective equipment to hospitals, nursing homes and other care settings, and was in the process of delivering 200,000 respirator masks to local police and firefighters.

The delivery of masks to first responders, as well as sheriffs and university police departments, will ensure that all law enforcement and fire fighters have at least five masks, or a month’s supply, the administration said,

“At this point in time we believe we’re doing all the things our medical community is looking for us to do, and that they’re doing all the things that we’re looking for them to do to keep up with the increase in hospitalization. And for now, we all feel in pretty good shape with respect to this,” Baker said.

Baker’s briefing on Friday was the first since the White House outlined a three-phase process for states to reopen their economies, which was recommended to begin after a state can document 14 days of declining case counts.

In Massachusetts, that is not the reality on the ground yet. Baker said the state was still seeing increases, and he was unsure when the peak might arrive.

The Department of Public Health reported Friday an uptick of 2,221 new coronavirus cases, and 159 new deaths. That was down just a tick from the 2,253 new cases reported on Thursday, but well above the 1,296 counted on Tuesday.

In addition to offering states a framework for reopening their economies, President Donald Trump on Friday Tweeted: “The States have to step up their TESTING!.”

Asked about Trump’s comments, Baker went into a lengthy explanation of the different types of testing being done now, as well as the need for more testing infrastructure, kits and capacity and the importance of antibody testing to have a better understanding of who might be immune to the virus.

Through Friday, 148,744 tests had been done in Massachusetts, and on the Thursday the 8,750 new tests reported were the highest total for a single-day. Another 7,971 tests were done by Friday afternoon.

“I don’t think you’re going to find a governor in the United States who feels differently about that,” Baker said, referring to the need for more testing.

All of that, however, requires federal support, the governor said.

“I’ve made clear on calls with almost everybody that I’ve talked to about this stuff for the past few weeks that if there’s going to be another federal endeavor that on the heels of the the stimulus bills, they absolutely, positively need to include in that significant resources for the CDC and the FDA to up their game, because they are a major player in establishing a far more significant testing capacity in the United States,” Baker said.

The governor spent a good portion of Friday’s briefing discussing ways the state was supporting the homeless community and shelters during this crisis, including setting up hotels for those experiencing homelessness to isolate and recover if they contract COVID-19.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito spoke about supports available for those experiencing domestic violence, and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou detailed steps the state was taking to increase food benefits for low-income residents.

Sudders said that since the beginning of March the Department of Transitional Assistance had seen a 400 percent uptick in the number of applications for SNAP benefits, or food stamps, from 4,000 to 17,000 and that the number of beneficiaries had grown to 475,000, up from 436,000 on March 6.

Sudders said the state has received federal approval to boost families that had not been receiving the maximum monthly SNAP benefit to the top level, and got approval from the USDA to extend certification periods for six months and eliminate the in-person interview requirement as part of the application process.

The secretary that the administration would also be applying soon to become a part of a pilot with at least four other states to allow SNAP recipients to use their EBT cards to make online purchases of food and participate in curbside pickup of groceries.

Baker also announced that foster families would be receiving an additional $100 per month for every child they care for to help cover the increased costs of food, utilities and cleaning as a result of the closure of schools and day cares.

There are 4,500 foster families throughout the state caring for about 6,700 children, and the new payments will represent a 10 percent to 12 percent increase in state support for those families.