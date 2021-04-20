Baker: Massachusetts pre-registration system for vaccine appointments is working well

Gov. Charlie Baker speaks to the media Wednesday after touring the Shawmut Corporation’s West Bridgewater manufacturing facility that produces N-95 masks. (John Tlumacki/Boston Globe/Pool)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts residents as young as 16-years-old are now eligible to sign up for their vaccine dose.

The Commonwealth opened up vaccine appointments to the general public yesterday and Baker said the pre-registration process is already working well.

Massachusetts residents can now pre-register for a vaccine appointment on the state’s website.

A majority of the appointments being offered are at Mass Vaccination sites or regional collaboratives. Baker reminded residents that they can always sign up and continue to look for open appointments at CVS or other health partners if they want to get vaccinated sooner.

“Almost a third of the people who signed up unsigned up at some point because they got an appointment somewhere else and I think that’s going to continue to be the way this works,” the Governor said on Tuesday.

Gov. Baker said that the pause on the J&J vaccine didn’t deter many residents from getting the vaccine, in fact the interest level in Massachusetts is still very high.

Right now, more than 2 million residents are fully vaccinated, and millions more have pre-registered so we are on our way to 4.1 million fully vaccinated which is when the Commonwealth is expected to achieve herd immunity.