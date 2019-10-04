Baker measure addresses commission-only employee pay

BOSTON (SHNS) – A spending bill Gov. Charlie Baker filed last month proposes changes to the way certain sales employees are treated under state overtime laws, a proposal filed in response to a May Supreme Judicial Court decision.

Within a $648 million bill to close the books on fiscal 2019 and spend surplus revenues, Baker included a policy measure that he told lawmakers would “clarify the responsibilities of employers related to overtime for inside sales employees who are paid entirely on commission.”

In the case Sullivan v. Sleepy’s LLC, the SJC found that retail salespeople who are paid entirely on a commission basis are entitled to separate overtime payments — at a rate of one-and-a-half-times the minimum wage — when they work beyond 40 hours, and to premium pay for Sunday shifts.

The plaintiffs in the suit were retail sales employees paid on a 100 percent commission basis, who received a daily “draw” — or advance on their commission — of $125, plus any commissions over that draw. They always received compensation that equaled or exceeded the minimum wage for the hours they worked up to 40 hours, plus one-and-a-half times the number of hours they worked over 40 or on Sundays, according to the opinion written by Justice Scott Kafker, a Baker appointee.

The employees sued in September 2017 in Superior Court, alleging the payment policies violated wage and overtime laws. The SJC concluded “that draws and commissions cannot be retroactively allocated as hourly and overtime wages and Sunday pay” and that “employees are entitled to separate and additional payments of one and one-half times the minimum wage for every hour the employees worked over forty hours or on Sunday.”

In a May blog post, the law firm Foley & Lardner said the Sleepy’s decision would likely “have sweeping impacts, given the popularity of commission-only pay systems for inside sales employees.”

“The implementation of new pay practices to achieve compliance may also require substantial adjustments to existing commission plans to compensate for the additional premium pay burdens placed on employers with the Sleepy’s decision,” wrote attorneys Erin Horton and Sommer Wiss. “In the end, the lasting impact of this decision is more likely to be lower commission rates and/or higher quotas than a windfall to employees.”

Baker’s bill (H 4067) exempts auto salespeople from overtime requirements and exempts commissioned salespeople whose earnings are at least one-and-a-half times the federal minimum wage, according to his office, which said those changes match up with current federal exclusions.

Stephen Churchill, an attorney who represented plaintiffs in the Sleepy’s case, said such exemptions are “major policy decisions” and a new one hasn’t been added “in decades.”

“It’s frustrating that this will have such a major impact on so many working-class folks, and there’s no public airing of the issue,” Churchill said.

Supplemental spending bills typically move through the Legislature more quickly than standalone legislation, and unlike most other bills, do not usually receive public committee hearings where interested parties can testify for or against the policy.

“It’d be one thing if these were introduced as part of a regular bill, and they went through the hearing process and everyone could weigh in,” Churchill said.

Baker’s office said the bill, which is before the House Ways and Means Committee, also adds an affirmative defense for employers who relied on state agency guidance to determine if their practices complied with overtime law.

The Sleepy’s decision references two Department of Labor Standards opinion letters dealing with applicability of overtime laws to commission-only employees, and says that the employers relied on those letters.

“We recognize that the opinion letters are less than a model of clarity and may have misled the employers,” the decision said. “We nonetheless agree with the employees that such retroactive allocation and crediting is impermissible and that separate and additional overtime is owed.”

Churchill said there are no affirmative defenses currently in wage laws, and adding one in could “open the door to really complicated decision-making,” potentially resulting in fewer enforcement actions.

A law Baker signed in June 2018 to avoid a ballot fight over the minimum wage and sales tax levels included a provision gradually phasing out premium pay for work on Sundays and Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day. The supplemental spending bill also contains language adding three other holidays — Columbus Day, Veterans Day and New Year’s Day — to that list of holidays.

Advocates on both sides of the compromise law have acknowledged that the exclusion of those three holidays was an oversight, and Baker has repeatedly requested that lawmakers address it.