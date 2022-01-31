Baker meets with governors, Biden, Pentagon officials

BOSTON (State House New Service) – Gov. Charlie Baker joined at least 28 governors on Monday morning to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House after a weekend of discussions between state leaders and the president’s Cabinet on a range of issues, including the $1.2 trillion in federal infrastructure funding on its way to states.

Baker traveled back and forth between Washington twice to participate in the in-person National Governors Association meetings as he simultaneously managed the response to a massive winter storm at home in Massachusetts. He had separate meetings set up for Monday at the Pentagon to discuss the replacement of the Cape Cod Canal bridges and military installations in Massachusetts.

Seated next to National Governors Association Chairman Asa Hutchinson for the White House meeting, Baker scribbled notes while Hutchinson told Biden the bipartisan consensus among governors is that they’d like flexibility in how to spend the infrastructure money. “So send us the money, give us flexibility. We will spend it and you can audit us,” Hutchinson. The Arkansas Republican also thanked Biden for being an advocate for keeping schools open for in-person learning, which Baker has also prioritized. “Your voice has been important from a national perspective,” he said.

Baker in his State of Commonwealth address said he was preparing to file a transportation bond bill that would allow Massachusetts to maximize available federal infrastructure funding, much of which will flow through existing federal programs.

The White House on Monday released a guidebook to help states prepare to receive their share of the money, and White House Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Mitch Landrieu, who met with governors this weekend, recently advised them to name a “high-level person to serve as your state’s own Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator.”

While the question-and-answer portion of the meeting with the president was closed to the public, Biden discussed the American Rescue Plan Act and how he appreciated governors using the funding to keep schools open, to train workers and to combat rises in violent crime. “Gov, you said send you money. We have. We’ve sent you a whole hell of a lot of money and we’re going to send you more if you keep using it as well as you have,” Biden said.

Biden also touched on the challenges of climate change, immigration and the cost of child care. “We’re going to try like the devil to keep schools open,” Biden said.