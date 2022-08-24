BOSTON (State House News Service) – Less than two weeks out from the state primaries, Gov. Charlie Baker said he and First Lady Lauren Baker still haven’t decided whether they will vote in-person on Sept. 6 or take advantage of the early voting or mail-in voting options afforded under a law the governor signed in June.

“My wife and I actually were sitting around looking at our ballot applications last night and taking a look at our calendars. We haven’t made a decision yet, but as I said before, I support the way we are doing mail-in in Massachusetts, which is the same way we did it during the election in 2020. I support it,” Baker, who is not seeking a third term in office, said Wednesday.

The so-called VOTES Act that Baker signed June 22 made permanent the mail-in and expanded early voting options that proved popular during the pandemic. Early in-person voting for the primaries starts Saturday, Aug. 27 and ends Sept. 2. Aug. 27 is also the last day to register to vote or to update party affiliation for the Sept. 6 state primaries. The deadline for voters to request a mail-in ballot is Aug. 29 and polls will be open for in-person voting from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day — Tuesday, Sept. 6.

“I do think it does give many people who are busy an option. And I think the way it’s been set up by the Legislature, the secretary of state, and the administration and the local clerks, I think will work and work well for people,” Baker said.

The Republican governor said twice Wednesday that he would not say for whom he plans to vote, not that he has many options. The Republican primary ballot in Baker’s Swampscott precinct has just two contested races, according to the secretary of state’s sample ballot — Geoff Diehl or Chris Doughty for governor, and Leah Allen or Kate Campanale for lieutenant governor.