Baker nominates Boston, Springfield attorneys to bench

BOSTON (SHNS) – Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday nominated two private practice attorneys for judgeships in the Superior Court and the Cambridge District Court. Maureen Mulligan, a partner at Boston law firm Peabody & Arnold, is Baker’s pick for a Superior Court opening.

She handles “complex business disputes” according to the firm’s website, including shareholder conflicts, internet and digital media disputes, general commercial contract disputes, and professional liability claims.

It’s Mulligan’s second tour of duty at the downtown firm. She started there in 1990 before working for practices in San Francisco and San Mateo, according to a press release from Baker’s office. She came back east in 2002 and was a shareholder at Boston firm Ruberto, Israel & Weiner before re-joining Peabody & Arnold.

She was appointed last August as chair of the American Bar Association’s Commission on Women in the Profession and was executive editor of the Boston College Third World Law Journal while attending BC Law.

Baker’s nominee for the Cambridge courthouse comes from the other end of the state. William Travaun Bailey is rooted in the Springfield area where he operates his own civil and criminal litigation practice.

The Western New England School of Law alumnus, who has served as director of the school’s alumni board, started his career two decades ago with the Springfield law office of Hal Etkin.

The Governor’s Council will hold a public interview for Bailey on Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. and for Mulligan on Feb. 10 at 11 a.m.