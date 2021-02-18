Baker on criticism: Others have it worse

BOSTON (SHNS) – As he faced a fresh round of criticism Thursday over the failure of the state’s vaccine appointment website, Gov. Charlie Baker said what he has to deal with pales in comparison to what some residents and businesses of Massachusetts have had to deal with over the last year.

“I have a job that’s way more complicated than I thought it was going to be, OK. And people have all sorts of thoughts about how well I’m doing it or how well I’m not doing it,” Baker said on GBH’s “Boston Public Radio” in response to a question about the “hits” the governor has taken in recent months.

“That is nothing compared to people who’ve lost everything just because they were on the wrong side of the COVID arc when all hell broke loose last March, and I think it’s really important for those of us in public life to remember that.”

Baker said that he got “an unbelievable amount of incoming mail” especially last spring “about all sorts of decisions that I made, and the agony and the pain and the suffering and the tumult and the crisis that COVID and some of the decisions we had to make to deal with it has created for people makes any of the rockinesses that those of us in public life might have to deal with feel like nothing by comparison.”

Baker said he called some of the people who wrote to him and that their conversations “just break your heart.”