Baker, “only 64,” will wait for vaccine

BOSTON (SHNS) – Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday said he’s eager to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which will soon become available, but there will be no special dispensation for the sexagenarian governor.

“I have zero interest in cutting the line, okay. I’m not 65. I’m 64,” Baker said Tuesday.

Baker will detail his administration’s plans to distribute the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, but the governor has already made clear the early doses will be reserved for front line health care workers and vulnerable populations, including those living in long-term care facilities and people over 65 or with underlying health conditions.

Massachusetts is expecting to receive 300,000 doses of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine by the end of the month, and the administration placed its first order with the Centers for Disease Control last Friday for the state’s initial allotment of 59,475 doses.

Baker said Monday that his plan for COVID-19 vaccination includes a significant public awareness campaign to assure the public of the safety of the vaccine and encourage adults to get the shot.

A new MassINC poll released Tuesday found that 36 percent of people in Massachusetts said they would take the vaccine right away, while another 47 percent wanted to wait for other people to take it first.

“As I am able to get the vaccine, whenever that happens, I’ll be one of the first in line to get, it, but there are a lot of people who are going to be in front of me, and I’d much rather see us focus on them at the beginning,” Baker said.