Baker plans to sign bill to protect K9 first responders

BOSTON (WWLP) – The legislature has sent Governor Baker a bill to protect four legged first responders across Massachusetts. 22News found out Monday whether the Governor plans to sign it.

It’s only been a few days since the legislature approved ‘Nero’s Law’ but when 22News asked the Governor today if he was going to sign it he said yes, and that his office hopes to release the logistics around the signing very soon.

Back in 2018, Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon was killed while attempting to serve a search warrant.

His K9 partner Nero was also wounded during the altercation. There were several empty ambulances but Nero couldn’t be treated by them due to a statute in state law, and instead he had to be rushed to the animal hospital in a police cruiser.

Lawmakers wanted to change that, so they approved ‘Nero’s Law’ this session, allowing K-9’s to be treated at the scene including basic first aid, CPR, and life-saving interventions such as naloxone.

“It’s an issue that we’ve been discussing for a long time and I’m thrilled that it made it through the process and got to our desk and we’ll look forward to having some sort of signing ceremony associated with that,” said Governor Baker.

The bill provides additional protections for K9 first responders across Massachusetts. However, the bill bans EMS personnel from transporting an injured police dog if there is a person in need of medical attention.

The Governor has 10 days to sign the bill, he said today that he’s hoping to sign it into law sooner rather than later.