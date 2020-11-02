Baker promises more info on youth sports this week

FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2015 file photo, San Jose Marauders youth football players play sports mascots during halftime of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif. The first concussion study of its kind found youth football players are more likely to return to […]

BOSTON (SHNS) – Gov. Charlie Baker’s executive order issued Monday includes a stricter requirement that Massachusetts residents wear masks in public in most instances, but if you were hoping to understand its impact on youth or high school sports, you’ll have to wait.

Asked during a press conference unveiling the new policy if the updated mask requirement applies to high school sports such as soccer and field hockey, Baker replied, “You’ll hear a lot more from us on this by the end of the week.”

Existing guidance from the state Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, issued in August, call for modifications to higher-risk activities and sports, listing as an example that “face-offs could take place with face masks worn by each player involved,” while another section says facility operators and activity organizers must require participants to wear facial coverings in most instances.

The Baker administration previously ordered indoor ice rinks to close through at least Nov. 7 after health regulators linked more than 100 cases to ice hockey.