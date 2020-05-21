Baker questions urgency on mail-in voting

BOSTON (SHNS) – Gov. Charlie Baker does not share the same sense of urgency as the state’s top elections officials and a range of advocacy groups about when officials must make a decision on how to conduct mail-in voting this fall.

In a wide-ranging interview on WGBH that also touched on investigations into deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers Home and how population density influenced the administration’s COVID-19 reopening plan, Baker said Thursday that the Sept. 1 primary election and Nov. 3 general election are “a long way away.”

Stakeholders have argued in recent weeks that state leaders need to find agreement as soon as possible on how to conduct upcoming elections in a way that minimizes COVID-19 risks so that local officials can prepare for the changes. On Wednesday, Common Cause Massachusetts Executive Director Pam Wilmot said a resolution “absolutely cannot wait another month.”

Asked Thursday if he supports any of the bills that would send ballots by mail to every registered voter in the state, Baker replied, “I haven’t really spent any time thinking about it.”

“People think this is something that needs to happen soon?” he said. “The elections are a long way away.”

Secretary of State William Galvin has also pushed for a resolution. When he unveiled his own plan to make mail-in ballots available by request to every voter, he said lawmakers and the administration need to give him the green light “very soon.”

Certified nomination signatures are due to Galvin’s office June 2, after which the secretary has said he wants to begin printing ballots as soon as possible and securing whatever materials will be necessary for widespread mailing. Galvin faces federally mandated deadlines for mailing general election ballots to overseas voters.

Without saying how it would influence him on a broader proposal, Baker said Thursday that he is interested to know what percentage of voters cast their ballots by mail in two Massachusetts Senate special elections on Tuesday, describing it as “a really interesting test case on whether or not that’s an effective way to do it.”

“I’m guessing that the vast majority of the votes that were cast in both those elections were probably mail-in, and it’s much easier to do that on a smaller scale than on a bigger one,” Baker said.

Galvin’s office told the News Service on Thursday that, based on unofficial results reported by local clerks, more than 30 percent of total ballots cast in the two Senate districts were submitted by mail with some communities as high as 50 to 60 percent.