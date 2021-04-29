Baker recounts short-lived aches, chills after second dose

BOSTON (SHNS) – Gov. Charlie Baker had a “pretty crummy day” featuring aches and chills after receiving his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, but he felt better by nighttime and was back before cameras the next day.

“The way I dealt with it yesterday was pretty consistent with what I’ve heard from a lot of people, which is, this was my second shot, 24 hours after I got it, I ached all over, I had chills, I didn’t have a temperature, and it was all in all a pretty crummy day,” Baker, who got his second shot on Tuesday, told reporters on Thursday. “By the end of the day, I felt better, and now, two weeks from now, I will be part of the fully vaccinated part of the commonwealth and I urge everybody in Massachusetts to go get vaccinated.”

More than 2.4 million adults in the Bay State have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with both shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine as of Wednesday afternoon.

“There is overwhelming evidence at this point based on many of the populations that have been vaccinated so far, which includes a lot of very vulnerable populations, that vaccines work,” Baker said. “If you want to keep yourself, your family, your neighbors, everybody else healthy and get us back to what I would describe as normal, that is the best, fastest, and best thing you can do.”