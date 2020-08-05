Baker rejects spending orders, signs interim budget

BOSTON (SHNS) – Gov. Charlie Baker signed a $16.53 billion interim budget on Tuesday that will keep state government operating through at least the end of October, but he rejected a firm deadline of Oct. 31 for the funding to expire and said the Legislature’s attempt to impose minimum spending requirements would “unduly” limit his authority to manage state spending over the next three months.

The governor’s signature on the bulk of the spending bill ensures that the Legislature will not have to return until at least the fall to either debate and pass a fiscal 2021 spending bill, or approve another extension that would push decisions on new taxes, spending cuts or the use of reserves until after the elections.

The Legislature has yet to even propose a budget for fiscal 2021 as it waits to better understand the fiscal impacts of the pandemic and learn if Congress will send additional aid to help bail states out of massive budget holes. While some states have passed budgets and plan to return to make adjustments, Beacon Hill has elected to wait until as much as a third of the fiscal year is over before committing to spending levels.

Leaders did reach an agreement with the administration last week to promise level funding for local aid and schools to cities and towns for the year, which will eat up at least $6.41 billion of an eventual annual budget and shrink the size of the pie that will remain for legislators to find savings or make cuts.

The governor in July filed a second one-month budget to cover payroll, local aid and other government services through August, but instead of going month-to-month the House and Senate last week passed a spending bill with enough money to cover three months of spending.

Baker took his time reviewing the three-page bill, but made clear that he intended to sign it, calling it last week “the only choice I’ve got at this point.”

“I think the bottom line is the Legislature really wants to see what is going to happen in Washington before they sort of put the final ink on what they would like to see as their FY ’21 budget and I am sympathetic to that and I think that’s probably at this point of time the best we can do if we want to do something that’s reasonably accurate,” Baker said.

The governor on Tuesday did return multiple sections of the bill, proposing amendments to eliminate the sunset date and guarantee that his administration has the ability to pursue opportunities for savings as they arise.

“While I appreciate the desire for stability in a complicated time, as I indicated in my letter dated July 24, the executive branch must retain the discretion to not spend money unnecessarily, where a lesser amount does not compromise the achievement of underlying legislative purposes and goals,” Baker wrote in a letter to the Legislature, accompanying his amendments.

Baker rejected a similar clause in July that the Legislature added to a more than $1 billion COVID-19 supplemental spending bill to impose minimum spending requirements, saying it “impinges on executive discretion.”

This three-month budget would have restricted Baker from spending less on any program or agency than the lower of either the fiscal 2020 general appropriations act, or what was proposed in Baker’s budget from January.

“This discretion would be proper at any time; in a period of fiscal stress, it is imperative that the executive be allowed the latitude to execute on legislative purposes in an efficient manner,” Baker wrote.

By returning the spending floor language with an amendment, Baker raised the specter that he may reduce or slow state spending down to levels below fiscal 2020 levels.

Baker, however, said he agreed with the Legislature that his administration should have to report regularly to House and Senate leadership on how it is managing state spending.

The administration proposed to report to the Legislature at least monthly if any savings have been achieved, or if federal funding comes through that can supplant state tax dollars for any programs. He said the reporting requirements put in the bill by the Legislature were not workable from a timeline standpoint.

Baker also he said he didn’t understand why the Legislature had sought to put an expiration date on this interim spending authorization when it had not included any sunset clauses in any previous interim budgets, including the one he signed to cover the month of July.

“As a matter of course, interim budgets such as this do not contain a sunset date, and there is no reason to include one here,” Baker wrote.

He called it “unconventional and unnecessary” to sunset the authorization, and said it could cause “disruptions” with other sections of the bill that can and should remain in place for the full fiscal year.

Neither the House Ways and Means Committee nor the Senate Ways and Means Committee responded to questions about the spending floor or the reason the Legislature put a sunset date on this appropriations bill.

Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues said last week that he anticipates having enough information by the end of October with regard to federal relief funding and the trajectory of coronavirus infection rates and the state’s economic recovery to act on a budget for fiscal 2021.