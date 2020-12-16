Baker sees evolving federal aid bill as “present” for those in need

BOSTON (SHNS) – After months of public lobbying and with the threat of a federal government shutdown looming, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday that he thinks Congress will advance a COVID-19 relief package by the end of the week.

Government funding is due to lapse at the end of Friday and Politico reported Monday that Congressional leaders were nearing agreement on a $1.4 trillion spending package that could be used a vehicle for the latest round of coronavirus relief.

The New York Times said U.S. House and Senate leaders were meeting late Tuesday afternoon to iron out “a stimulus package and a catchall omnibus bill that Congress is racing to agree upon and approve by week’s end.”

Baker said during his Tuesday press conference at the State House that federal aid is essential to the COVID-19 public health response and would go a long way towards blunting the impact of COVID-19 restrictions that he and other governors have put in place.

“For weeks now, months, I and others on both sides of the aisle have been working our colleagues in Washington to see if we can get them to finally come to terms on a support package for the country with respect to many of the issues that remain with regard to testing, tracing, vaccines, housing, food security, economic recovery, support for small business, educational issues,” he said. “And I continue to believe, based on the conversations I’ve had lately, that something may happen on this by the end of the week. And that would be a giant Christmas present, Hanukkah present, Kwanzaa present, New Year’s gift to the people in this country on so many of the issues that create this balancing act that we’re all struggling with.”

Congressional leaders have already agreed to several stimulus packages earlier this year, including the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, but Capitol Hill and President Donald Trump have been unable to reach consensus on another round of aid that governors like Baker have been calling for since the summer.