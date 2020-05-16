Baker sees “really impressive story so far” in state’s coronavirus response

BOSTON (SHNS) – The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19, one key metric state officials are watching as they plan for a gradual economic reopening, ticked down again on Saturday, as new cases and deaths reported continued to rise.

The 113 new fatalities reported on Saturday brought the total death count from the coronavirus so far to 5,705. Sixty-one percent, or 3,487, of those deaths were in long-term care facilities. The bulk of the deaths — 4,868 — have been in people aged 70 and older, the state’s data show, while there have been 74 deaths of people younger than 50, including seven people in their 20s.

Of the 12,410 new tests reported Saturday, 1,512 were positive, up from the 1,239 new cases logged Friday. The number of hospitalizations fell for the fourth straight day, to 2,692. A week ago, 3,128 COVID-19 patients were being cared for in Massachusetts hospitals and 76,743 cases had been confirmed in the state.

The total case count in Massachusetts now stands at 84,933. In April, Gov. Charlie Baker said the state’s modeling estimated an eventual total caseload ranging “somewhere between 47,000 and 172,000 cases during the course of the pandemic.”

The widely anticipated release of a plan from Baker’s economic reopening advisory board is set for Monday. Baker has said people should not expect an immediate, full-scale resumption of public activity in Massachusetts but rather a phased-in approach based on health data. There also could be variances at the municipal level — Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone on Friday announced that the state of emergency in his city, the most densely populated one in New England, will remain in place beyond May 18, and said that Somerville officials will determine their own schedule for re-starting suspended activities.

“We will evaluate every element of the Governor’s plan and determine what works best here and then implement a timeline that aligns with local and regional data concerning the spread of this disease,” Curtatone said in a statement. “COVID-19 is not going away any time soon, so we will take things one informed step at a time. We do not want to risk rushing back to a perceived state of normal in the short-term, only to put people’s lives needlessly at risk or jeopardize our economic recovery.”

Baker Sees “Really Impressive Story So Far”:

The spread of COVID-19 in Massachusetts has left it as one of the hardest hit states in the country, with more than 84,000 confirmed cases, 5,705 deaths reported since March 20, and hundreds of thousands of people newly out of work and mostly housebound. Through it all, Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday that he sees a “really impressive story so far” in the state’s response. Baker, who has helped make Massachusetts a leader in contact tracing and testing, grew passionate toward the end of his Friday afternoon press conference. After broadly discussing his plans for a “go-slow reopening,” he said he had a special message for the people of Massachusetts. “When this all started, people had very horrific assumptions about ventilators, ICU bed days, deaths, all this stuff in Massachusetts,” the governor said. “Because people did so many of the right things to stop the spread and slow the spread, and because our health care community did a tremendous amount of work to completely redesign themselves to deal with an avalanche of COVID-19 patients, so that they never had to stop taking in the people who were dealing with other health care issues, people have done a pretty good job of getting to where we are, and I don’t want to lose the benefits that are associated with what people have already accomplished.” Baker continued: “Because it’s been, despite the tragedy that’s just everywhere, it’s a really impressive story so far but it doesn’t end until we get through the fall and that means people need to take this thing seriously. They need to respect it and they need to understand that we’ve got to find a way to help people back to work. I think everybody knows that. And we’ve got to do it in a way that we believe respects the virus and makes sure that we don’t create a second outbreak.”

Bedford VA Reports 41 Total Deaths:

The Bedford VA reported Friday that it has had a total of 41 deaths linked to COVID-19, including its first employee death. That total includes 22 deaths at the Bedford VA Medical Center, 12 deaths of Bedford patients at other medical locations, and six outpatient veterans. The Bedford VA’s last update, published Monday, had tallied a total of 28 deaths. Fifty-six inpatient veterans, 18 outpatients and 19 employees were positive for COVID-19 as of Saturday, the Bedford VA said in its Friday update. “We continue to see residents of our Community Living Centers ‘recover,’ having been designated as ‘clinically resolved’ from their previous COVID-19 positive diagnosis,” the update said. “Recovered patients are transferred to designated recovery care units within the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital here.”

Committee Advances Mass. PPP Bill:

The Joint Committee on Community Development and Small Businesses endorsed a bill aimed at helping small businesses that are ineligible for the federal Paycheck Protection Program established under the CARES Act, Sen. Diana DiZoglio announced Friday. DiZoglio, the committee’s Senate chair, said she filed the Massachusetts Paycheck Protection Program bill (S 2643) “as a last resort for the many businesses who remain closed and entirely ineligible for any type of loan or grant assistance from the federal government.” The bill, which is now pending in the Senate clerk’s office, would mirror the federal program that created an emergency loan that turns into a grant when businesses use it to maintain payroll through June.

Raimondo Outlines Path to Phase Two:

Rhode Island is ending its first week of phase one of its reopening plan and Gov. Gina Raimondo is telling residents there to monitor four metrics that will determine whether they can move to phase two in early June. “I’m so proud of Rhode Islanders for following our guidance around social distancing, wearing face masks, and taking safety precautions,” Raimondo wrote in an email Saturday. “And I’m impressed by our innovative businesses and retailers that have been able to safely reopen.” Raimondo is looking to see less than 70 percent of available hospital beds for COVID-19 patients filled, fewer than 30 new hospitalizations per day, and stable or declining hospitalization rates or increases that are manageable. She is also watching the “R value,” or rate of spread. “This measures how many people are infected by each infected person. Over the last few months, we’ve been able to lower our R value from between 3-4 down to its current rate around 1. That’s great news, and it means everything we’ve done to contain the spread has worked. If the R value continues to be around 1.1 or lower, then it’ll be safe to think about moving into the next phase. If it gets to 1.3, 1.4, 1.5 or higher, that means the virus is picking up steam again, and we need to watch it closely and think about scaling back in order to make sure we’re not seeing another surge,” she wrote. “If these four data points, taken together, are trending in the right direction, we can continue to ease restrictions. And if they’re trending in the wrong direction, we need to keep a close eye on it and think about moving back.”

Pressley on HEROES Act:

All nine members of Congress from Massachusetts voted for the historically large $3 trillion COVID-19 relief package, dubbed the HEROES Act, that cleared the U.S. House Friday night on a 208-199 vote. U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley also outlined areas where she felt the bill “came up short,” pointing to measures around student debt and stimulus payments. Pressley, in a statement, said the bill is a “is a step forward and would invest in much needed testing for our communities and offer a lifeline to many families.” She praised its “historic relief” for renters, homeowners and people experiencing homelessness, and investment in community health centers, and said it “centers the needs of our immigrant neighbors.” “Given the lack of leadership in the Republican controlled Senate and the White House, the House has a responsibility to unequivocally fight for workers and families in America and make significant investments now to ensure a just recovery for all,” Pressley said. “We need truly bold and comprehensive reforms that will keep workers on payrolls, stem the tide of massive layoffs and get much needed cash into people’s pockets. We had the chance to provide a framework for robust and recurring payments and to make $10,000 in student debt cancellation a reality for 45 million borrowers. Instead, the bill includes a one-time payment that will not cover the growing financial burdens placed on workers and families and at the last-minute narrowed student debt cancellation that excludes millions of borrowers.” President Donald Trump has described the bill as “dead on arrival,” though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has suggested it could serve as an opening volley in House-Senate negotiations on a fourth phase of aid legislation.