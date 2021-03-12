Baker sees “tremendous potential” in J&J

BOSTON (SHNS) – The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine offers “tremendous potential” to public health leaders who are working to ensure difficult-to-reach and underserved communities get vaccine access, Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday.

Supply has been slow to arrive and will undergo a pause while the company ramps up production, but once more doses arrive, the fact that the J&J option requires only a single shot will reduce the obstacle of getting participants to return to the same vaccine location for a second dose, Baker said.

“With that vaccine, you can actually go to a senior center and just vaccinate as many people as you can vaccinate there, or a community center, and just vaccinate as many people as you can there,” Baker said.

He added, “You don’t have to go through the effort of then figuring out how you’re going to reconnect with these people in three or four weeks because you’re done. I think that has tremendous potential to put a really mobile presence in a lot of these disproportionately impacted communities.”