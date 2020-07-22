Baker shakes up eviction, foreclosure debate dynamics

BOSTON (SHNS) – Supporters of legislation that would keep a temporary ban on evictions and foreclosures in place for at least another year indicated Tuesday that they have no plans to slow down their campaign even after Gov. Charlie Baker extended the moratorium another two months.

The governor’s intervention pushes the expiration of the moratorium from Aug. 18 to Oct. 17, a step that housing reform advocates and Baker himself said would help keep vulnerable families in secure residences while the state continues its fight against COVID-19.

While the lawmakers and activist groups that are pushing a longer-term legislative ban said they were pleased with Baker’s action, they renewed calls for lawmakers to rally behind a bill that would extend the moratorium until one year after the state of emergency ends, freeze rents in the interim and make state funding available to help those unable to pay housing costs because of the outbreak.

Lew Finfer, co-director of the Massachusetts Communities Action Network, said the two-month extension helps in the short-term. He warned, though, that a potential tidal wave of forceful housing removals could still hit in October, particularly if public health experts’ warnings on a second surge in the fall hold true.

“By October 18, when this second Moratorium ends, we will still have huge unemployment and we are now the state with the largest level of unemployment in the U.S.,” Finfer said in a statement. “And unfortunately the COVID-19 pandemic is predicted to be very strong then, too.”

Greg Vasil, CEO of Greater Boston Real Estate Board that represents thousands of landlords and realtors, said his group understands Baker’s logic but that the extension will financially impact smaller property owners.

“For our smaller owners, there’s going to be pain,” Vasil told the News Service. “We understand that. We also understand why the governor was able to do it this way.”

The original moratorium law Baker signed in April — which bans almost all evictions and foreclosures, but does not relieve tenants or homeowners of their rent and mortgage costs — would have expired Aug. 18. Baker is empowered to extend it in increments up to 90 days if the public health emergency is ongoing.

After facing weeks of calls to act from activists and elected officials, Baker opted to trigger an extension Tuesday, albeit only pushing the deadline out 60 days instead of the full 90 he could have chosen.

He said in a letter to legislative leaders that the extension will provide “continued housing security as businesses cautiously re-open, more people return to work, and we collectively move toward a ‘new normal,'” adding that he recognizes the impact an ongoing pause will have on small landlords who rely on rent as income.

The Baker administration made $20 million in additional funding available for the Residential Assistance for Families in Transition, or RAFT, emergency housing aid, and a supplemental spending bill on his desk also includes another $20 million for the program.

“Between now and October 17, my administration will assess whether additional federal and state resources should be made available for this purpose,” Baker wrote. “We also will be working closely with our colleagues in the judicial branch to ensure that when evictions proceedings resume there are programs in place to help tenants pay their rent and avoid eviction.”

With his action Tuesday, Baker reshaped the dynamics of a debate over how to tackle housing security.

Demands had been growing on state lawmakers to embrace the year-long extension bill (HD 5166 / SD 2922), filed by Housing Committee Co-chair Rep. Kevin Honan as well as Rep. Mike Connolly and Sen. Patricia Jehlen. Eighty-nine of the 199 sitting lawmakers have co-sponsored the legislation, which Finfer said “clearly added to the pressure on the Legislature and Governor to act on this.”

If Baker had waited until August to make a decision about extending the existing law, legislative leaders might have been felt more urgency about acting before the July 31 end of formal sessions.

Now they face a different decision: whether the two-month extension is enough, or whether they need to enshrine a year-plus delay in the deadline before they enter the informal-only section of the lawmaking calendar when a single member’s objection could stall a bill. Not acting by the end of the month would mean that legislators are effectively leaving the next extension decision up to the Republican governor alone.

Connolly said Tuesday that the goals targeted by the legislation he co-authored “remain as relevant and urgent as ever” even after Baker’s extension.

“While we are grateful for today’s announcement and we recognize it will help ensure stability for tens of thousands of vulnerable Massachusetts residents in the coming months — we will also continue pushing for a comprehensive bill to protect tenants, homeowners, and landlords from any negative impacts as a result of COVID-19,” Connolly said in a statement.

Supporters of the proposal are planning a day of demonstrations Wednesday, including a rally outside the State House, to call for passage of the longer-term moratorium that they say will help address inequities in housing security.

Vasil’s group has been vocally fighting the push for the expansive bill, arguing Tuesday that it would have a “devastating impact” on the real estate industry.

The legislation as drafted would create a COVID-related fund to assist property owners who lost rent or mortgage income due to the pandemic, but Vasil said he views the language as insufficient because the proposal may not end up with a dedicated funding stream.

“Ninety days ago, the Legislature delegated the authority to handle this whole moratorium to the governor,” Vasil said. “Why would you pass something so draconian when three months ago you delegated authority? It just doesn’t make any sense.”