Baker signs initial batch of mostly local bills

BOSTON (SHNS) – In addition to a bill affecting certified public accounting (S 2941), Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday signed a batch of local bills that were part of a larger deluge of legislation sent him as the two-year session was winding down.

Other bills signed by Baker: – H 4797 appointments to the Plymouth Board of Health; – H 4868 designating the Private First-Class Eugene Joseph Paranteau Memorial Bridge in Leicester; – H 4320 hiring of a police chief in Milford; – H 4867 designating the John J. Binienda Memorial Bridge in Leicester; – H 4468 establishing the promotions fund in the town of Sandwich; – H 4469 authorizing the town of Westford to establish a means tested senior citizen property tax exemption; – H 4590 regulating affordable housing in Holyoke; – S 2816 authorizing DCAMM to grant an easement in Lynn; – S 2249 charter of the town of Winchendon; – S 2968 authorizing Andover to issue pension obligation bonds or notes; – H 5195 authorizing Framingham to continue the employment of police officer James Green; – H 5210 unfunded pension liability for retired sheriff’s department employees in Barnstable County; – H 4036 establishing a charter for the town of Plainville; – S 2446 providing for agricultural commission input on municipal board of health regulations; – H 5009 increased city council oversight of finances in the city of Methuen; – S 2744 relative to the Hampshire Council of Governments. 

