Baker: State will do everything it can to support residents returning to work

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker sent a strong message to residents still collecting unemployment.

Starting next month, Massachusetts residents that are collecting unemployment will have to show that they are looking for work in order to receive their benefits.

Baker is reminding bay staters that it’s considered fraud to refuse work because an individual would rather collect money on unemployment. He also announced that he would be reinstating the work search requirements, starting on June 15.

That means residents will have to show that they are making at least three work-search attempts per week. Which would include, completing a job application, registering at a local career center, or using other job search activities like reviewing job listings.

“I think what we’re going to do is everything we can to support people who want to go back to work with a lot of activity in our career centers and a lot of activity in our re-employment programs,” said Gov. Baker.

He did acknowledge that it is very expensive to live in Massachusetts, so he’s decided to extend the additional $300 week that residents are receiving on unemployment.

Gov. Baker is asking business owners to be patient as their employees return to work in person, adding that he’s hoping to see all Massachusetts companies come up with a plan to bring their workforce back.