Baker still unsure about using MassPike tolls to track out of state travelers

BOSTON (SHNS) – The governor’s new travel restrictions will take effect on Saturday.

Governor Charlie Baker is asking all travelers from ‘restricted’ states to quarantine for 14 days unless they can show a negative COVID test result. Though Baker said the policy will largely be enforced by the honor system, anyone caught going against the order could face a $500 fine each day.

When asked if the tolls along the Mass Pike will be used to monitor out of state travelers, Gov. Baker said he hasn’t decided just yet.

“We’ve talked about it but we haven’t decided to do anything with it yet,” Baker told 22News.

There is a travel form on the state’s website that residents will need to fill out if they are planning to go to a restricted state or are returning home from one. Gov. Baker said that the site has already had over a hundred thousand visitors just in the last few days.

If you plan to travel around New England, to New York, New Jersey, or Hawaii you will not have to follow the new travel restrictions. Those are currently the only states on the exempt list.