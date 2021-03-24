Baker: Summer school almost a “must-do”

BOSTON (SHNS) – Expect a “tremendous amount of effort” from the Baker administration and many communities around summer school programming this year, Gov. Charlie Baker said in a Wednesday appearance on GBH radio.

Baker said there are two reasons behind that — interest in addressing learning loss after a pandemic-driven school year, and federal funds aimed at supporting summer school.

“I think the amount of money that’s available here will make it possible for people to do far more than they normally do with summer programming, and we’re certainly going to put the resources that we’ve got as a state for this purpose into it as well to support and supplement the money that’s going to be available for school districts generally,” he said. “It’s almost like a must-do, I think.”

Baker said he thinks “everybody should be pursuing a summer school strategy.”