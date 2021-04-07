Baker swears Turco, the House’s newest democrat

BOSTON (SHNS) — The Governor’s Council unanimously confirmed Gov. Charlie Baker’s pick of attorney Kevin Smith as a Land Court justice Wednesday, and finalized the voters’ pick of Jeffrey Rosario Turco as state representative for the Winthrop-Revere House seat.

Smith, a Catholic University Law School graduate, has owned his own practice in Concord for around a decade. He told councilors last week about his work on Chapter 40B affordable housing permitting, and noted that “a lot of people” will often object to approval of such projects.

“The bulk of my work has been supporting the developer to prove to the court, Land Court or Superior Court, that the project should be approved as an affordable housing project,” he said.

The Carlisle resident previously worked at Boston firms Greenberg Traurig LLC and Masterman Culbert & Tully LLP. Lawyer Peter Flynn of Saugus, appearing as a witness on Smith’s behalf, said Smith did a “substantial” amount of work on the recent Stigmatine Fathers and Brothers eminent domain case in Waltham which resulted in a $30 million settlement — the largest municipal eminent domain settlement in Massachusetts history.

Also Wednesday, the Governor’s Council certified Representative-elect Turco’s win in last week’s special election for the Winthrop-Revere House seat last occupied by former Speaker Robert DeLeo. Turco, a self-styled Reagan Democrat, was sworn in by Baker later Wednesday afternoon at the State House, bringing the Legislature back up to 200 members.