Baker taking feedback on new orders

BOSTON (SHNS) – Hours before his new round of pandemic-related orders are set to take effect, Gov. Charlie Baker said he might issue a future “clarification” to those rules based on feedback received over the past few days.

As of 12:01 a.m. Friday, indoor gatherings will be subject to a cap of 10 people, Massachusetts residents will be advised to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., and some businesses will be required to close by 9:30 p.m.

At an event in Haverhill Thursday, Baker said his administration had been responding to “a bunch of questions” about implementing the orders.

“So, we’ve had several conversations with our colleagues in local government over the past few days about the advisory and the gathering order, and we’ve also talked to a lot of associations that represent many of the industries that are affected by this, and I think we’ll probably incorporate a lot of the feedback we’ve been getting from locals and from some of those industry associations in just sort of further clarification on some of those because they have raised some important questions about how to make sure that both people understand what the rules are, and also those who are going to be on the other side trying to make sure people comply are able to do so,” he said, according to a transcript provided by his office.

A top restaurant industry official has suggested that parties seated by 8 p.m. should be allowed to leave by 10 p.m., rather than 9:30.