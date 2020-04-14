Baker: Talk of reopening economy can wait

BOSTON (SHNS) – Amid reports that President Donald Trump would like to reopen the economy by May 1, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday that he has begun to think about how to reawaken Massachusetts from its “self-induced coma,” but declined to share many details as he worries that people might start to let their guards down.

Massachusetts has entered what state public health officials expect to be a peak period for new COVID-19 infections and patients requiring acute care in hospitals. On Sunday alone, 2,615 new cases were reported by the Department of Public Health and 1,392 cases were reported Monday.

“We have had conversations with a variety of folks in our economic and health care communities, and in our public health community, about what it might look like once we get past this, and we will talk about that at some point, but I really don’t want people to start to think today that this is over,” Baker said Monday, at his regular press briefing.

As wind and rain battered parts of Massachusetts and knocked out power in some areas, Baker opened the briefing by discussing the administration’s work with utilities to make sure crews can operate safely, and also ensure that hospitals and other treatment centers don’t lose power.

The governor also reminded that the daily COVID-19 case counts indicate “the days and weeks ahead will be difficult ones” as he highlighted his administration’s efforts to help manufacturers transition to making critical personal protective equipment like gowns, face shields and swabs.

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said hospitals are currently at about 50 percent capacity, with just 36 patients at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center field hospital and 10 at the DCU Center in Worcester. Massachusetts has received an additional 200 ventilators from the federal government, which are being inspected and could be deployed as soon as Monday night, officials said.

The governor did, however, lay out some flag posts and guidelines for residents to look for as they wonder when life might start to return to some semblance of normal.

“I don’t think anyone thinks you can just flip the switch at any point in the not too distant future given the fact that the surge is actually not the same everywhere. It’s a wave that’s going to play out across the country at different points in time,” Baker said.

SHNS Video:Gov. Baker COVID-19 Update: April 13

So far, Massachusetts is not part of one of the coalitions of states that are starting to form to make the decision about when and how to reopen regional economies collectively.

The governors of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Delaware announced Monday that they would work together to make that determination, and the same cooperation is happening between the governors of California, Oregon and Washington.

Baker said the state will be looking to make sure it is past the peak surge of infections and can identify business sectors that will be able reopen easiest with “safe standards” for distancing and other safety measures. Public health experts, the governor said, have also recommended that distancing measures not be relaxed until the spread of the disease has been reduced to a ratio of 1:1, meaning one person is not infecting multiple others.

Finally, Baker said the state and federal government must be doing “a ton of testing” to both understand the progression of the virus and “make people believe that it’s safe to go back to doing some of the things they did before and all the rest.”

Asked if he was concerned about getting “trumped” by Trump when it comes to the economy, Baker said he was on a call earlier in the day with Vice President Mike Pence and other governors and the conversation with the White House centered around testing.

“Which says to me that they get the fact that we need to do a lot more testing a lot more quickly for surveillance purposes, if nothing else,” Baker said.

On the topic of testing, Baker also said that the National Guard teams the state has deployed to test residents of nursing homes and long-care facilities — which account for 45 percent of all COVID-19 cases — has tested more than 3,700 people on-site at more than 220 facilities.

The program was expanded last week to include assisted living residences and Department of Developmental Services group homes, including Wrentham and Hogan. Facilities with trained staff can now also order kits to conduct testing on their own, and over the weekend the state shipped out 4,500 tests to 35 facilities.

“We’ll continue to learn and adapt our approach to support these critical facilities and the people who live and work there as we move forward,” Baker said.

Nursing homes and long-term care facilities have become a major battleground in the fight against COVD-19 around the state, but last week Health and Humans Services Secretary Marylou Sudders also identified a few communities that have become hot spots for the disease, including Chelsea.

Baker said Monday that the state was working with Chelsea City Manager Thomas Ambrosino to provide that city north of Boston the resources it needs, including a “four-fold” increase in testing capacity in the Chelsea area with the help of Massachusetts General Hospital.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is also working with the Salvation Army to implement a food plan in Chelsea that will increase supplies from 100 meal kits a week to 750 kits a week, or 26,000 meals.

The state is also working to set up an isolation space at the Quality Inn for the homeless and others who have tested positive but are unable to stay with their families.

Baker was joined at the press briefing by Sudders, Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy and Brenna Schneider, the founder and CEO of the Lawrence athletic apparel manufacturer 99Degrees. Schneider has transitioned her factory to begin manufacturing 1 million level-one isolation gowns for the medical community.

99-Degrees made the transition with the help of the Manufacturing Emergency Response Team, or MERT, set up by the Baker administration to help coordinate with willing partners in the business community to meet the state’s need for personal protective equipment and other needs.

Baker said the state has made $10.6 million available in grants to support the effort, and he said 400 manufacturers have contacted the state looking to help, including 260 Massachusetts companies. He mentioned that Formlabs in Somerville is 3D printing diagnostic swabs, Merrow Manufacturing in Fall River is making gowns, Lovepop in Boston is making face shields, gowns, coveralls, hoods and shoe coverings instead of greeting cards, and New Balance’s Lawrence factory is making shoe coverings, gowns and masks.

Schneider said she originally looked into using her facility to make masks, but with the help of the MERT team figured out her company could best scale up to make gowns, which were also needed.

“It goes without saying that I am most thankful to the medical professionals and first responders who are putting themselves and their families at risk for our communities,” Schneider said. “And on behalf of Massachusetts manufacturers I assure you that we are doing everything within our power to keep you safe.”