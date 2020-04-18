Baker tours Boston field hospital, addresses COVID-19 response

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker gave his daily coronavirus address Saturday from the Boston Hope Field Medical Station after taking a tour of the facility.

The 1,000 bed field hospital was built inside the Boston Convention Center. It will serve as overflow for COVID-19 patients who do not need critical medical care, as well as homeless people who have tested positive for the virus.

It is the largest field hospital in the Commonwealth, organized by Partners Health Care and Boston Health Care for the Homeless.

Governor Baker was joined by the U.S. Army’s Chief of Staff, Quincy native James McConville, who spoke on the military’s role in setting up the field hospital.

Here, we brought in two urban augmentation medical task forces from the reserves. They are working closely with the team here to help take care of commonwealth citizens, and they are very proud to have this opportunity to serve side by side with the great medical professionals here. General James C. McConville, Chief of Staff of the United States Army

Baker took the opportunity to assure the Commonwealth that while we are in the midst of the surge, facilities like this one and the tireless work of healthcare professionals, organizers, and testers, no one should avoid seeking healthcare regardless of the issue.

The work that has been done by so many people to set up so much capacity both inside and outside our hospital system was to make sure that would be prepared to deal with and manage our way through the surge of COVID-19, was in part to make sure we had the capacity, skills sets, support team and equipment in place to make sure we could help everybody. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker

Baker ended his time by reflecting on the lack of Boston Marathon preparation going on this weekend. The now-postponed race was scheduled for Monday. He discouraged anyone missing the race from running the course, or gathering near the start and finish lines.