Baker touts local PPE production

“Today we lay out a roadmap to reopening Massachusetts while we continue to fight COVID-19. These two will be inseparable,” Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday morning. (Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Exactly one year after he declared a state of emergency around COVID-19 in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker praised the work done by local companies manufacturing personal protective equipment and pledged that he never again wants to see the state face the supply chain challenges that marked the beginning of the pandemic.

Baker, who became choked up at the start of his press conference while noting the anniversary of his emergency executive order, toured a Shawmut Corporation and Fallon Company facility in West Bridgewater manufacturing N95 masks on Wednesday.

“If there were to be in the future, God forbid, the kind of just complete and utter shutdown that we saw at the beginning of the pandemic, we would still be able to continue to manufacture this gear here in Massachusetts and to continue to employ hundreds of terrific people like the folks who are here with us today who would be supplying so many of those frontline workers with a really top-quality, FDA-approved, NIOSH-approved product,” Baker said.

“In some ways, it’s a real tribute to the ingenuity and the creativity and the drive of so many people here in Massachusetts,” he added.