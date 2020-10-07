Baker warns of Trump irresponsibility

Gov. Charlie Baker, speaking Wednesday at Mill City BBQ and Brew in Lowell: “Getting kids back to the classroom, obviously, is something that we believe is critically important to our success and to our kids’ success going forward.” (Craig F. Walker/Boston Globe/Pool)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Gov. Charlie Baker wished President Donald Trump well in his recovery from COVID-19 but said Tuesday that the president is being “incredibly irresponsible” by downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus.

“I know I speak for many people when I say that I’m glad to see that the president and the first lady seem to be recovering from their episode with COVID. I think it’s fair to say that anybody who’s seen anyone or talked to anybody, or dealt with anybody or any family that’s dealt with COVID over the course of the past seven or eight months wouldn’t wish that on anybody,” Baker said.

Trump returned to the White House Monday evening after being treated for COVID-19 at the Walter National Military Reed Medical Center. Upon arrival, he filmed a video in which he told supporters, “don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it. You’re going to beat it. We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines, all developed recently, and you’re going to beat it.”

Baker on Tuesday seemed to take issue with the way Trump has talked about the virus.

“I think it’s incredibly irresponsible for the president or any other public official to ignore the advice of so many of the folks in the public health, epidemiological and infectious disease community who have made absolutely clear to us all time and time again that this is a contagion, it is massively contagious, and it will wreak havoc on many people if they become infected,” Baker said.

He added, “Again, I’m glad to see that they’re back home at the White House and seem to be recovering. And I certainly hope the federal government of the United States of America is able to continue to function throughout this difficult period.”