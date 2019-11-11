Ban on medical marijuana vaping products set to end Tuesday

BOSTON (WWLP) – A judge ruled that medical marijuana vaping products could not be included in the governor’s temporary ban, and those products could be back on dispensary shelves on Tuesday.

Judge Douglas Wilkins said the Department of Public Health does not have the authority to halt the sale of medical marijuana vaping products; only the Cannabis Control Commission does. The CCC met last week and was unable to make a definitive decision.

Governor Charlie Baker is continuing to urge medical marijuana users to consider the risks, saying “and certainly one of them is related to this idea of black market THC products but that’s not the only thing that has either injured people or led to their death.”

Over 200 vaping-related illnesses have been reported in Massachusetts, including three confirmed deaths.

The CDC and several other health organizations are reportedly making progress in identifying what could be causing these health problems.