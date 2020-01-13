Barstool Sports in talks with Plainridge, other gaming operators

BOSTON, Mass (SHNS) – The company that owns Plainridge Park Casino is reportedly in talks to buy Barstool Sports, an acquisition that could position the slots parlor to better take advantage of the possibility of legal sports betting.

PPC parent company Penn National Gaming declined to comment to the News Service on the rumors, first reported late last week by Vox, that it is in talks to purchase the sometimes controversial Barstool, which already offers content related to sports betting and which has a devoted following of mostly young men.

Launched in the Boston area by Dave Portnoy in the early 2000s, Barstool has expanded from sports to cover entertainment and pop culture, and from a website to a multimedia lifestyle brand. It is now owned by The Chernin Group.

In a statement to Vox, Portnoy said, “We continue to speak or have spoken with everybody from DraftKings to FanDuel to Stars to PointsBet to Penn to Willam Hill to MGM to Rush Street, etc. I think that if we aligned ourselves with one company with a shared vision, that company would have an extraordinary advantage in the race to becoming the leading gambling company in the United States.”

In Massachusetts, lawmakers are considering whether to legalize sports betting and how to regulate legal betting.

Plainridge and the state’s other licensed gaming establishments – MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor – have expressed an interest in offering sports wagers to their customers.