Battered hospitality sector wants planning, promotion

BOSTON (SHNS) – The hospitality industry – bars, restaurants and hotels – has been decimated by COVID-19 as people stopped traveling, eating out and socializing, even after some of those activities resumed last summer.

But as warmer weather returns and more people are being vaccinated, industry leaders in Massachusetts say they’re beginning to think about what their recovery will look like and how they’re going to need help from the state to make sure their customers return.

“We’re all going to start going after a greatly reduced pool of potential visitors. How are we going to get them to come to Massachusetts instead of somewhere else? We’re going to have to invest in tourism promotion. We have to tell people we are open for business,” said Martha Sheridan, president of the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau.

While Sheridan said she knew about of the state’s MyLocalMA campaign encouraging residents to support local businesses, she said she was unaware of any comprehensive tourism marketing campaign outside of Massachusetts.

“We are encouraging that to happen,” she said.

Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, a North End Democrat, convened a conversation on Thursday with leaders in the restaurant, tourism and hotel industries as part of a three-part virtual series he’s hosting to discuss the pandemic and the state’s recovery.

“No industry has been rocked by the pandemic like the hospitality industry,” said Michlewitz, whose Third Suffolk District is densely populated with restaurants and hotels.

Bob Luz, president of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, said the $19 billion industry was looking at $7 billion in losses for 2020 in Massachusetts. Of the 16,000 restaurants operating in Massachusetts before the pandemic, he said 3,400 never reopened from the initial shutdown, and 97,000 of the 255,000 workers who were furloughed at the start of the pandemic have not been recalled.

“Each one of those stories is awful in and of itself. Collectively, it’s just devastating,” Luz said.

Luz said he’s looking forward to warmer weather when outdoor dining will resume and more people being vaccinated. He suggested that lawmakers on Beacon Hill consider extending allowances for restaurants to serve alcohol to go, making outdoor dinning expansions onto sidewalks and other public ways permanent and allowing restaurants to pass on credit card processing fees to customers.

“I think there’s hope in front of us. We think there is,” he said.

Carlos Aramayo, the head of Boston’s Local 26 union, said he became president of the union the week almost all of Boston’s hotels shut down last year. His more than 10,000 members work in hotels and at places like Logan Airport, Fenway Park and the Encore Boston Harbor hotel and casino.

Aramayo laid out a three-point strategy to help the hospitality industry rebound from the pandemic, starting with vaccinations.

“We need to get workers in this industry vaccinated. Particularly in the hotel industry there needs to be some clarification,” he said. Aramayo called on the state to clarify that all hotel workers, not just hotel restaurant employees and cleaners, qualify as essential workers for vaccinations.

Second, Aramayo said the industry needs to maintain high levels of health and safety protocols so that properties in Boston and other regions can be advertised to travelers as safe to visit. And finally, he said, the union would be seeking guarantees from property owners that once hotel jobs are recreated workers are given the opportunity to return if they want at the same wages and benefits.

Michlewitz said the Legislature had been “kicking around” the idea of requiring employers to offer former employees their jobs back when the work resumes, rather then allowing them to force employees to reapply for their jobs.

Sheridan said tourism and hospitality was a $22.6 billion industry in Massachusetts before COVID-19, but that fell by 70 percent in 2020.

Before the pandemic occupancy rates at hotels were among the highest in the country at 82.5 percent, but Sheridan said they fell to among the lowest at an average of 25.6 percent in 2020 and aren’t expected to rebound beyond 42 percent in 2021.

All three industry leaders, however, said the time is now to prepare for traveling and dining to resume in greater volumes and to make sure Massachusetts is well positioned to compete against other states and cities for tourism dollars.

“At some point there will be a tipping point with the vaccine that people will go crazy with travel,” Aramayo said.

Sheridan said Massachusetts has little control over when corporate travel resumes and the resumption of international travel could be a couple years away. She said the state should start competing for leisure travelers and small-group business meetings, starting with marketing for weekend getaways to people close enough to drive to Boston or another destination.

“We really need the public sector to join hands with us and provide predictable and dedicated funding for this year and next year,” Sheridan said.

Conventions and business meetings will be harder to lure, Sheridan said, because of the “Scarlet Letter” on the state due to the Biogen conference last February that became a superspreader event.

Aramayo and Luz said vaccine distribution will be key to making customers feel comfortable returning, and while neither owners nor workers support mandatory vaccinations both men said employers should think about offering incentives for workers to get vaccinated.

“We just gotta get the juice. Gotta get the juice,” Luz said.