Beaty turns sights on GOP run for treasurer

BOSTON (SHNS) – A former Barnstable County commissioner who had previously filed to run for lieutenant governor as a Republican announced Thursday he would instead seek his party’s nomination for treasurer in 2022.

Ron Beaty said in a statement Thursday that he had been researching the state’s fiscal conditions and “found that my personal talents, previous political experience and formal education would presently be more useful and valuable to the Commonwealth’s taxpayers and voters by running for State Treasurer instead of Lieutenant Governor.”

Beaty said he hoped to fill a “dire void in state fiscal leadership through implementation of sound fiscal policies and budgetary practices.” He cited a 2020 Forbes report in which Massachusetts landed as the state with the fourth most debt, with a debt ratio of 305.5 percent.

Office of Campaign and Political Finance records show that Beaty, a West Barnstable resident, filed papers Friday to change the purpose of his campaign account, which has a balance of $46.69, from lieutenant governor to treasurer.

He served on the Barnstable County Commission from 2017 until this year, after losing in a four-way race for two seats last fall. Incumbent Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, a Democrat, was first elected in 2014.

She beat her last Republican opponent, former state Rep. Keiko Orrall, in 2018, with about 68 percent of the vote. Goldberg, who has not yet said if she plans to seek a third four-year term, has more than $151,000 in her campaign account, according to OCPF.