Bedford among 37 VA sites getting initial vaccines

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Bedford VA Health care system is one of 37 sites the Department of Veterans Affairs selected to receive its first COVID-19 vaccinations for front-line health care workers and veterans residing in long-term care units.

The department said it picked the 37 centers because of “their ability to vaccinate large numbers of people and store the vaccines at extremely cold temperatures.”

The Bedford VA said that its ultimate goal is to offer the vaccine to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated, and that as more doses become available, it will implement procedures to schedule appointments with eligible veterans.

“We are very excited to provide a vaccine that has the potential to help get COVID-19 under control when used alongside public health measures such as masking, physical distancing, and frequent handwashing,” VA Bedford chief of staff Dr. Shilpa Rungta said in a statement.