Berkshire County State Senator running for Lt. Governor in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Berkshire County State Senator Adam Hinds is running for Lieutenant Governor. He was in Springfield Wednesday afternoon talking to local businesses about his intentions moving forward.

State Senator Hinds announced Wednesday that he will be running for Lieutenant Governor, saying the pandemic has exposed our greatest weaknesses. Hinds is the fourth Democrat to announce a run for Lieutenant Governor in 2022, and is the first candidate from Western Massachusetts to join the race.

He was in Springfield Wednesday afternoon alongside State Senator Adam Gomez visiting Latino’s Kitchen on Main Street. Hinds said the office of Lieutenant Governor plays an important role as a partner to the Governor who brings people together to solve the biggest issues.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in the Middle East with the United Nations on conflicts and negotiations and I brought that approach to the state senate, bringing people together to take on he big issues. That’s what I’ve done in the state senate while working with great colleagues like Senator Gomez and I am looking forward to taking that approach to Lt. Governor,” said Hinds.

Hinds has represented the Berkshires in the state senate since 2017. Three major candidates are running for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Republican Charlie Baker hasn’t said whether he’ll seek a third term.