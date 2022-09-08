BOSTON (State House News Service) – Interest in sports betting is high as a new NFL season kicks off Thursday night, but the regulators on the Gaming Commission spoke to eager bettors with one voice Thursday morning: You’re going to have to wait a while.

After years of discussion and jockeying on Beacon Hill, the Legislature passed a legal sports betting bill Aug. 1 and it is now up to the commission to write the rules and build the regulatory framework for a new form of legal gambling in Massachusetts. The commission has been working for months to prepare for the task and is now in the early stages of the complicated and technical process of getting legal betting off the ground here.

“Our goal with this process is to make sure that such sports wagering is introduced correctly, operationally and legally, for the benefit of integrity and consumer protection. We accomplish this goal by working diligently to develop policy, establish a regulatory structure that equitably, fairly reviews … potential operators,” Chairwoman Cathy Judd-Stein said as she opened what is expected to be a lengthy commission meeting on sports betting implementation. “We know that the NFL kicks off tonight. And that, due to the nature of sports wagering, interest is piqued. We are rooting for the Pats. Our process will play out as it would have whenever this law came to the Gaming Commission to regulate and we will not compromise getting this right for anything. With that said, we also are aware of the import of timing.”

Each commissioner echoed the chairwoman’s remarks and Commissioner Brad Hill mentioned a segment he heard on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich” morning show while stuck in traffic Thursday morning.

“Today I actually got a little frustrated with it because they had a guest on and they were talking about sports betting and they made a comment that some think that we might be able to make a bet in three weeks at our brick and mortar casinos and our simulcasting facilities. And, obviously, that is not going to happen,” Hill said. “And it was frustrating because of the hundreds of thousands of people that listen to that show and think that they might be able to place a bet here in Massachusetts, it was frustrating.”

The American Gaming Association reported this week that 23 million Americans plan to place a bet online during the NFL season that kicks off Thursday night, up 18 percent from 2021. About 132 million adults can legally bet on sports in their state, the AGA said.

The percentage of NFL bettors who said they will use a bookie this season stood at 13 percent, down from 15 percent last year and 18 percent in 2020. In the first seven months of 2022, Americans legally wagered more than $50.4 billion on sports, the AGA said. That’s nearly as much as the Massachusetts state budget.