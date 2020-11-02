Bharel is back on duty at DPH

BOSTON (SHNS) – Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel returned from nearly two months of medical leave Monday and is back at the helm of the Department of Public Health.
Bharel took leave from her job as commissioner effective Sept. 10 and had been expected back in early October. When she went out on leave, DPH said the commissioner’s leave was not related to COVID-19, which she fought and recovered from in the spring.
While Bharel was out, DPH General Counsel Margret Cooke served as acting commissioner by appointment of Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders.