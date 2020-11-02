Bharel is back on duty at DPH

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel, pictured on March 18 in the governor’s press room, has participated in Gov. Charlie Baker’s daily briefings on the status of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. [Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS]

BOSTON (SHNS) – Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel returned from nearly two months of medical leave Monday and is back at the helm of the Department of Public Health.

Bharel took leave from her job as commissioner effective Sept. 10 and had been expected back in early October. When she went out on leave, DPH said the commissioner’s leave was not related to COVID-19, which she fought and recovered from in the spring.

While Bharel was out, DPH General Counsel Margret Cooke served as acting commissioner by appointment of Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders.