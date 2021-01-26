Biden administration expanding vaccine distribution

US President Joe Biden swears in presidential appointees during a virtual ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, after being sworn in at the US Capitol on January 20, 2021. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Biden administration plans to increase weekly vaccine distribution to states, triple the period of time that states receive vaccine supply forecasts, and purchase another 200 million doses by the summer as part of a multi-tiered plan to ramp up immunization efforts.

For at least the next three weeks, the federal government will make a minimum of 10 million doses available to states, tribes and territories, about 16 percent higher than the current level, the White House said in a summary of the plan.

The administration will also offer three weeks of “look-ahead” information about vaccine supplies that states receive rather than just one week.

President Joe Biden announced his administration is also “working” to purchase another 100 million doses each of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, increasing the total order for the country by half, which he said could create enough supply to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer.

Massachusetts officials have called in recent weeks for additional action by the federal government to help ramp up local vaccination efforts, and Gov. Charlie Baker in particular has pushed to receive a longer-term outlook for distribution.