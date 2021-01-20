Biden challenge asks Americans to mask up for 100 days

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – JANUARY 08: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks after he announced cabinet nominees that will round out his economic team, including secretaries of commerce and labor, at The Queen theater on January 08, 2021 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden announced he is nominating Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo as his commerce secretary, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh his labor secretary and Isabel Guzman, a former Obama administration official, as head of the Small Business Administration. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Prior to his inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden launched a “100 Days Masking Challenge” that asks the American people to wear masks for 100 days to slow the spread of COVID-19. Biden is also issuing an executive order requiring masks and physical distancing in all federal buildings, on all federal lands, and by federal employees and contractors.

As part of an array of first day measures, Biden is also ending the Trump administration’s process of withdrawing from the World Health Organization, with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is serving as Head of Delegation for the U.S., set to deliver remarks Thursday to a WHO Executive Board meeting.

The Biden administration said that once the U.S. resumes its engagement with the WHO, it will “work with the WHO and our partners to strengthen and reform the organization, support the COVID-19 health and humanitarian response, and advance global health and health security.”