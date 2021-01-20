Biden freezes regulations to afford reviews

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. President Joe Biden prepares to sign a series of executive orders at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office just hours after his inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden became the 46th president of the United States earlier today during the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

BOSTON (SHNS) – One of the Biden administration’s first acts is a freeze on regulations, pending review, in an apparent attempt to allow for the vetting of any rules issued in the last throes of the Trump administration.

In a memo to executive branch agencies issued Wednesday, Biden chief of staff Ronald Klain wrote that the pause will ensure that Biden’s appointees or designees have the opportunity to review any new or pending rules.

Rules already sent to the Office of the Federal Register, but not yet published, are to be immediately withdrawn, pending review, according to the memo.

As for rules that have been published in the register, or otherwise issued but which have not taken effect, the memo advises agencies to consider postponing the rules’ effective dates for 60 days from the date of the memo.

“Should actions be identified that were undertaken before noon on January 20, 2021, to frustrate the purpose underlying this memorandum, I may modify or extend this memorandum, pursuant to the direction of the President, to request that agency heads consider taking steps to address those actions,” Klain concluded.