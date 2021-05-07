Biden rescue plan will guide state’s recovery, Democrats say

BOSTON (SHNS) – The massive American Rescue Plan stimulus and spending package that directed billions to Massachusetts will serve as “the hand of recovery” as the state presses to reinvigorate its economy, help laid-off workers find jobs, and bring students back into schools, House Speaker Pro Tempore Kate Hogan said Thursday.

Hogan, the House’s number three Democrat, praised the $1.9 trillion aid law President Joe Biden signed in March, saying it would have an impact on almost every aspect of public life in Massachusetts.

“I see this funding as the hand of recovery, which should be touching so many lives moving forward,” Hogan, of Stow, said during a virtual discussion with fellow Rep. Frank Moran and Congresswoman Lori Trahan. “It stabilizes our economy, it’s an investment in working with our students, creating 21st century infrastructure, and creating jobs and looking to ensure we serve our parents and students.”

The bill directed $8 billion to state and local governments in Massachusetts and another $1.8 billion to K-12 education, massive tranches that, along with robust tax collections, have buoyed the financial outlook on Beacon Hill.

Moran, a Lawrence Democrat who also holds a leadership position as third division chair, said the package “alleviated some lingering concerns that I have had regarding a return to in-person learning.”

The education funding in the ARP will help reduce class sizes, improve building ventilation, provide personal protective equipment for students and faculty, he said.

“This funding will equip all of our schools with the ability to provide increased social, emotional, and mental health supports to our students who have dealt with this enormous, traumatizing year due to the pandemic,” Moran said.