BOSTON (SHNS) – The White House last week withdrew Rep. Maria Robinson’s nomination for a federal energy job after a U.S. Senate panel had been deadlocked on whether to confirm the Framingham Democrat for the position.

President Joe Biden had chosen Robinson to serve as assistant secretary of energy in the Office of Electricity, but it was not clear that she had sufficient support among the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources. Sen. Joe Manchin delayed the first planned vote on Robinson to avoid risking defeat and the panel then voted 10-10 last month, leaving her nomination in limbo.

On June 8, the White House included the withdrawal of Robinson’s nomination among a handful of new nominations sent to the U.S. Senate. When her nomination was announced in September, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Robinson’s “political smarts and technical expertise will help us turn President Biden’s goal of 100% clean electricity by 2035 into reality.”

Robinson could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday morning. A second-term Democrat, Robinson is a House leader of the Clean Energy Caucus and led the Advanced Energy Economy’s Wholesale Markets Program before her election to the Legislature in 2018.

Robinson was the first Korean-American elected to the Massachusetts Legislature. Robinson is not a candidate for reelection this year and her current district was more or less erased by the redistricting process.

If she were to run for a House seat again from her current address, it would be in the 7th Middlesex District that Rep. Jack Patrick Lewis represents and is seeking reelection to.