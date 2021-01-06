Biden’s Georgia takeaway: people want action on crises

BOSTON (SHNS) – Saying he is hopeful that Democrats will win both of the U.S. Senate contests in Georgia when the vote counting is complete, President-elect Joe Biden is interpreting a “resounding message” from Georgia voters in Tuesday’s tight elections.

“They want action on the crises we face and they want it right now. On COVID-19, on economic relief, on climate, on racial justice, on voting rights and so much more. They want us to move, but move together,” said Biden, who is scheduled to take office in two weeks.

He added, “It looks like we will emerge from yesterday’s election with Democratic leadership in the House and the Senate, and of course I’m pleased that we will be able to work with Speaker Pelosi and a Majority Leader Schumer. But I’m also just as determined today as I was yesterday to try to work with people in both parties — at the federal, state, and local levels — to get big things done for our nation. I have long said that the bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill passed in December was just a down payment. We need urgent action on what comes next, because the COVID-19 crisis hits red states and blue states alike.”