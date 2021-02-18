Biggest day for vaccination yet

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Almost 44,000 people received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and another almost 14,000 people received their second inoculating shot between the publication of Wednesday’s vaccination report and Thursday’s report from the Department of Public Health.

DPH said that 937,273 people had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, up by 43,961 people from Wednesday’s report.

Another 329,989 people had also received the second dose of the vaccine as of Thursday and were fully immunized against the coronavirus, an increase of about 13,700 people from Wednesday’s report.

Based on DPH’s numbers, Massachusetts administered 57,648 doses of the vaccine during the 24-hour reporting period, the greatest number of doses administered in a single reporting period yet according to a Boston Globe compilation of daily state vaccination data and a number roughly equal to the population of Medford.

In total, DPH said Massachusetts has administered 1,267,262 doses, or about 83 percent of the 1,527,150 doses that the federal government has shipped here